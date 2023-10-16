SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A popular local art piece located at the Bosque known as the Day of the Dead mosaic truck has been vandalized.

Art in Uncommon Places posted about the damage on October 16 showing the damaged art piece. Several ceramic tiles had been ripped off and a steel plate had been ripped up. Art in Uncommon Places told the CVHP staff it looked as though someone had peeled off the tiles one by one and tossed them to the ground.

This isn’t the first time this piece of art has been vandalized, having been damaged similarly in October 2017 and again in 2021.

The art piece took seven years to collect the pieces to make with hundreds of people putting in the work. The mosaic designs depict the Virgin Mary on the hood and the bed of the truck holds a table and benches for recreational use. The installation is a community project with artist, Val Hahue, Art in Uncommon Places and Timeclock Plus, finished on October 27, 2012.

“This is so heartbreaking to see things like this happen to our city. San Angelo, we have to do better,” said Art in Uncommon Places. “We have to treat our city with respect if we want to continue to see events, parks and art in our town.”

It is unclear when the damages will fully be repaired, according to Art in Uncommon Places, telling CVHP they will need a welder and need to sand down the exposed metal and regrout and replace the mosaic tiles.

Art in Uncommon Places is asking that anyone with any information regarding the damage please call (325) 245-5472.