Local and area communities encouraged to join in “I Chose Angelo State Month”

Courtesy of Tom Nurre:

San Angleo, Texas (April 6)- Angelo State University is once again celebrating April as “I Chose Angelo State Month” and is inviting the San Angelo and surrounding communities to join with the Ram Family, past and present, to show and boost pride in Angelo State.

As in past years, the campaign will run the entire month while officially kicking off this morning (April 6) when the San Angelo City Council approved a proclamation designating April as “I Chose Angelo State Month” in the city.

A primary goal of the month-long celebration is to encourage local and area students of all ages to consider making ASU their first choice for their college education.

The public is invited to participate in “I Chose Angelo State Month” by:

Wearing ASU blue on Fridays in April

Displaying ASU flags and other paraphernalia at homes and businesses

Engaging on ASU’s various social media channels

Wearing ASU colors to “ASU Day at the Rodeo” on April 10

ASU also has a dedicated website for “I Chose Angelo State Month.” Located at angelo.edu/i-chose-angelo-state, it features alumni spotlights and easy ways to:

Connect and engage with ASU on social media

Post student, faculty, staff and alumni stories about why they chose ASU

Establish a lasting legacy through monetary gifts that benefit ASU students by providing scholarships and/or distinctive programs

Details on ASU’s academic and student life programs, how to apply for admission and ways to give can all be found at angelo.edu.