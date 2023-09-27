SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Murder suspect Kristopher Lozano has been arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center as of Wednesday, Sept. 27, just two days after the warrant for his arrest was made public.

Lozano, age 18 and described as a 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160-pound man, had a warrant for his arrest publicized online by the San Angelo Police Department on Monday, Sept. 25.

The SAPD cautioned members of the public against attempting to apprehend suspects on their own, instead asking them to provide the department information through its non-emergency dispatch number.

Lozano was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Jacob Hernandez that occurred on Aug. 7, 2023, at the 600 block of East 34th Street. He is the second arrest made in relation to the shooting,with Nicholas Martinez, 18, having been arrested on Aug. 25, 2023.

Lozano was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center at 2:21 p.m. on Sept. 27. He faces a murder charge and has a $500,000 bond.