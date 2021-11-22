Watch: Sweetwater and Bigspring bands play halftime show in honor of Andrews ISD band

SWEETWATER, Texas — The Sweetwater High School band played in honor of the Andrews ISD band at the Mustang Bowl halftime show today, Monday, November 22, 2021.

A charter bus carrying members of the Andrews ISD band was hit head-on by a Ford F-350 on Interstate 20 in Howard County on Friday night, November 19, 2021.

Three people, including the driver of the F-350, the driver of the bus, and Andrews ISD Band Director Darin Kimbrough Johns were killed in the crash.

25 students were also injured and taken to nearby hospitals.

Today’s game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday night, but was rescheduled following the crash.

The Andrews Mustangs fell to the Springtown Porcupines 43 to 33.