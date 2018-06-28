LIVE STREAMING VIDEO: The Texas Duel 2018

SAN ANGELO, TX - [CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE LIVE STREAMING VIDEO]

LIVE STREAM STARTS AT 1:30 P.M.

For pairings and results posted live, PLEASE CLICK HERE.

KLST/KSAN's own Tom Stovall and Cody Brown will be your commentators today, coming to you live from the 18th hole at Bentwood Golf Course in San Angelo, Texas.

The Texas Duel was started to provide a tournament that allowed players to "Play for Real,” to play for more than shop credit and to experience the thrill of qualifying for a Championships and the thrill of holing out a putt on the last hole for REAL money.