LIVE BLOG: Track tonight's storms with KLST and KSAN Meteorologists

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Keep ahead of the storm with continous updates from KLST and KSAN Meteorologists

Head here for live interactive radar --> https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/weather/interactive-radar

------CONTINUOUS UPDATES BELOW FROM OUR METEOROLOGISTS------

------2:53AM Tuesday May 21, 2019------

hings have really winded down here in the Concho Valley as storms have really lost their punch. A Tornado Watch remains for areas south and east of San Angelo until 4am but severe threat is really going down. Brief heavy rain possible.-Josh Johns

-----1:56AM Tuesday May 21, 2019------

Tornado Watch area extended to include Concho and Menard through 4 AM-Taban Sharifi

------1:46AM Tuesday May 21, 2019------

A TORNADO WARNING has been isued for Crockett Irion, and Schleicher county. Tracking an area of rotation in southeast Irion County.moving at 55 mph. - Chris Ramirez

------1:36AM Tuesday May 21, 2019------

Keeping a very close eye on an area of rotation along the Crockett, Irion, and Schleicher county lines moving NE. If it intensifies - may need a Tornado warning. For now 60-70mph wind gusts may pass south of Noelke.- Josh Johns

------ 1:25AM Tuesday May 21, 2019------

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD ADVISORY FOR COKE, IRION, STERLING, AND TOM GREEN COUNTIES. Quick 1-2 inch rainfall is falling with these thunderstorms that will cause flooding concerns.- Chris Ramirez

------12:52AM Tuesday May 21, 2019------

TORNADO WARNING issued for Crockett county through 115AM with a potential tornado west of the Midway area. Moving NE.- Josh Johns

------12:30AM Tuesday May 21, 2019------

SEVERE T-STORM WARNING issued for Coke County- Noel Rehm

------11:16PM Monday may 20, 2019------

New SEVERE T-STORM WARNING issued for Glasscock county thru 11:45pm as storms near Midland have picked up speed. Now moving at 55mph to the NE. Ping pong ball size hail, 70mph winds possible. May reach Sterling city around Midnight.-Josh Johns

------10:27PM Monday May 20, 2019------

Line of Severe Storms near Midland will continue to work NE at 40mph. 70mph winds and Golf ball size hail will be possible as it works NE. If it holds together may reach Sterling City after Midnight. We'll keep you posted- Josh Johns

------9:54pm Monday May 20, 2019------

Tornado watch issued through 4am for Irion, Sterlign, Coke, Tom Green, Runnels, and Coleman county. Storms out near Midland are expected to move east across this area- Noel Rehm

---9:25pm Monday May 20, 2019----

Storms have fired west of Odessa- 9:28pm

Storms have fired west of Odessa- 9:28pm

Storms are beginning to fire west of Odessa. These will eventually move into the Concho Valley overnight. Gusty winds, large hail and an isolated tornado may be possible. A tornado Watch continues through 10pm for Irion and Sterling Counties. - Josh Johns