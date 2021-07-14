List of upcoming events at City of San Angelo venues

SAN ANGELO, Texas – There are a number of events scheduled for July 2021 that are taking place at City of San Angelo venues or within the city.

July 16th through the 18th is the 21st Annual Wake the Desert competition. The organizers state, “This is a very family-friendly event out on Lake Nasworthy at Middle Concho Park where you will see athletes of all skill levels and ages compete head to head in a Wake-board/surf competition fueled by Malibu Boats with a $25,000 cash prize on the line. We will have food vendors, a lake performance, and much more for everyone to enjoy a day out on the lake.”

Currently, the American Plains Artists summer show is going on. Visitors can see the art at Barracks 6. That building is off of Henry O’ Flipper Street on the fort’s northeast corner.

July 24th is National Cowboy Day. Fort Concho is celebrating the day with several activities.

“At 9:30 a.m., Angelo State University’s Devon Stewart, who has a doctorate in art history, will provide a short tour and briefing of this year’s show. The Concho Cowboy Company will follow at 10 a.m. with a performance of one of their award winning skits in the barracks 5 & 6 courtyard. The western art show will stay open until 4 p.m. that day and will remain at Fort Concho until Sunday, Aug. 1. All art is available for sale, benefiting the artists and Fort Concho,” the City said in a statement.

On July 28th, a celebration to mark the 155th anniversary of buffalo soldiers will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the fort on the parade grounds. Then, a special program will be presented in the fort’s commissary building. Members of the U.S. Army’s 344th Military Intelligence Battalion at Goodfellow Air Force Base will be in attendance and will assist the Fort Concho Living History program volunteers in lowering the flag and firing the evening gun during the retreat ceremony.

According to the city, “Buffalo soldiers served throughout the West after the Civil War, with all four regiments serving at Fort Concho. One regiment – the 10th Cavalry – made the fort its headquarters between 1875-1882. Over Fort Concho’s 22-year history, half of its enlisted soldiers were Black.”

For more information, please call Fort Concho at (325) 481-2646 or check the website at fortconcho.com.

On July 30th, the Wild West Fest will take over the Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial River Stage.

Moving forward into August, on the 13th, MercyMe will be in concert at the Foster Communications Coliseum.