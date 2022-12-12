SAN ANGELO, Texas — Several departments within the City of San Angelo are out of network or phone capabilities on Monday, Dec. 12.

According to a release from the City of San Angelo, lightning strikes from storms over the weekend have caused many departments to lose phone capabilities and are without a network.

The City shares that these sites include but are not limited to:

Stormwater

Street & Bridge

Traffic

Fleet Maintenance

Station 618 & Recreation Administration

Fairmount Cemetery

Fort Concho

Water Lab

Water Production

The City of San Angelo adds it does not estimate when services will be repaired. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

