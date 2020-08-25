LIDAR traffic enforcement operation August 24, 2020

Courtesy of San Angelo Police Department:
San Angelo, Texas – This morning, the San Angelo Police Department’s Traffic Section conducted LIDAR Traffic Enforcement in eleven school zones. A total of thirty-five citations and seven warnings were issued.
Following the school zone enforcement, LIDAR Traffic Enforcement was conducted in the 2200 block of West Houston Harte’s eastbound traffic. A total of sixty citations and twenty-five warnings were issued.
Citation Breakdown:
School Zones
Cell phone in School Zone: 2
Other/Misc. Violations: 5
No Insurance: 2
Speeding: 26
Warnings: 7
Houston Harte
Speeding: 52 (Highest speed: 94 mph.)
Other/Misc. Violations: 3
No Driver’s License: 2
No Insurance: 3
Warnings: 18
The life of a child is priceless and not worth the risk by speeding through a school zone. Children are more vulnerable than adults to being hit by a car — they tend to be less cautious than adults. It is harder to see a child due to their size; they are less likely to survive a hit by a vehicle.
When driving in a school zone, you must slow down to the required speed limit. By doing this, you reduce your chances of getting a fine and risking a child’s life. These are all ways to avoid a dangerous situation for children in school zones, but also make school zones safer.