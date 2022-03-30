SAN ANGELO, Texas – Join the Blackshear Heights Family and Pearson’s Painting LLC. to help paint the basketball courts, gazebo and pavilion at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on April 23rd from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spend the day not only restoring a court of San Angelo park but also playing kickball, sack-racing, checking out the car show and even shopping at some local vendors.

Those hosting Paint in the Park is hoping to help change the narrative and the life of those attending the event and those that spend time at the park in the future.

With the painting project less than a month out, many things like painting materials and volunteers are still needed.

To volunteer, donate, or sign up for the car show visit the Paint in the Park CLFE Network website. Donations can also be given through Cash App to Leary Owens at $Blackshearheight or through the Paint in the Park Go Fund Me website.