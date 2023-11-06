SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Shannon Weight Loss Center is hosting an informational seminar for members of the public interested in learning more about weight loss surgery.

Formally known as bariatric surgery, the seminar will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the Conference Room on the first floor of the Shannon Women’s and Children’s Hospital (201 E Harris Avenue).

According to a release from Shannon, Surgeons Kenneth Jastrow III, MD, FACS and Michael K. Boyd, MD will lead the discussion and provide information about the bariatric surgery process. Additionally, bariatric surgery patients will share their experiences undergoing the procedure and after-surgery changes.

The seminar will conclude with a Q&A session to answer questions. Shannon team members will be available to check insurance coverage; attendees are encouraged to bring their insurance card.

Light refreshments will be served. Seating is limited, call (325) 747-5146 to reserve a seat.

For more information about the bariatric surgery or the Shannon Weight Loss Center, visit www.ShannonHealth.com