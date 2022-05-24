SAN ANGELO, Texas — A statement issued by the Chamber of Commerce discusses the purchase of a facility in San Angelo for one of the lead heavy-hauling and logistics companies in North America, Allens Transport, Ltd (ATL).

This company has committed to a multi-million-dollar investment in San Angelo and seeks to further its success in the lower 48 of the United States as a premier logistics and supply chain provider to multiple industries from their San Angelo, Texas facility serving heavy industrial transportation needs throughout Texas, the southwest US, central and western Canada.

ATL is based out of Leduc, Alberta, Canada, and works with a fleet of trucks, custom trailers, and equipment combinations in order to safely and efficiently service petrochemical, mining, pulp and paper, industrial, refinery and generator stations.

This company was founded in 1991 and has since expanded into various other oilfield related areas as they provide the equipment for both chemical and acid hauling, complete tank truck services, refined products, waste hauling, flat deck hauling, bed trucks, gravel hauling, hotshots, dust control, complete tank farm rentals, rail freight transloading and rail cargo storage.

The purchase of the facility is located at 1182 Gas Plant Road in San Angelo, Texas. This new terminal is a 24,500 sf industrial facility on 10 acres and features 7 high-bays, repair and maintenance areas, equipment cleaning area and operations offices. The property was built in 2014 and will serve as Allen’s Transport’s US

headquarters with services provided throughout Texas, the United States and Canada.

“Allen’s Transport acquiring the Gas Plant Road property adds to our position as a city with strong ties as a trucking transportation hub. It solidifies our city as well-positioned to support the needs of the oil and gas industry. As Mayor, I am proud to welcome Allen’s Transport to Texas and the San Angelo business community” said Brenda Gunter, Mayor, San Angelo, Texas.

“This important industrial recruit transaction started in 2019, as a combined effort of the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Department and the City of San Angelo Development Corporation (COSADC). ATL is developing a strong business model in west Texas and selected San Angelo as their US headquarters,” said Michael Looney, VP of Economic Development. “San Angelo is an excellent location for ATL’s servicing of industrial and energy production customers in Texas and will connect industrial enterprises throughout the greater Southwest US and Canada. Their presence here will continue the trend of

accomplishing a stronger US logistics and supply chain hub based in San Angelo communicating with the Ports-to-Plains corridor, the San Angelo Rail Port and product delivery from the US-Mexico border and into western Canada.”

“San Angelo is fortunate to have Allen‘s Transport located here as they strengthen the supply chain and logistics for the energy sector. They further help us diversify our industrial and commercial tax base. We are pleased to welcome them to our community” said City Councilman Tommy Hiebert, SMD 1.

ATL expects to hire approximately 20 full-time employees and has currently hired Chadd Brown, as their San Angelo-based operations manager.

For employment information, contact Chadd Brown at chadd@allenstransport.com or (325) 895-0298.