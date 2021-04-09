LCRA steps forward to work on community project in San Angelo

San Angelo, Texas (April 9)- More than 500 Lower Colorado River Authority employees spent Friday, April 9, working on dozens of community projects that included painting, planting and sprucing up parks and playgrounds during LCRA’s annual day of service, Steps Forward Day.



In San Angelo, LCRA employees helped spruce up the entrance to the San Angelo Regional Airport by removing dead vegetation to make way for new landscaping.



Other projects ranged from laying sod at a park in San Saba to spreading mulch in Pflugerville to painting the public library in Waelder.



“Steps Forward Day is dedicated to giving back to the communities we serve across Texas,” LCRA General Manager Phil Wilson said. “We know the pandemic has slowed or sidelined many projects, but through Steps Forward Day we’re able to mobilize hundreds of volunteers to help get these projects completed in a single day. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve these communities on Steps Forward Day and every day during the year.”



This year, LCRA employees volunteered to work on more than 30 projects throughout the LCRA service territory. Participating cities included Austin, Brenham, Burnet, Fredericksburg, Goldthwaite, Gonzales, Hempstead, Jonestown, Kempner, La Grange, Lampasas, Lexington, Llano, Lockhart, Luling, Marble Falls, Pflugerville, Rockne, Round Rock, San Angelo, San Marcos, San Saba, Schulenburg, Smithville, Waelder, Weimar and Wharton.



LCRA launched its Steps Forward employee volunteer program in 2015, and has held a Steps Forward Day every year since then but 2020, when the event had to be canceled because of the pandemic. LCRA works with its customers to identify service projects in their communities and supplies the labor and materials needed to complete the projects. For more information, visit lcra.org/stepsforward.

