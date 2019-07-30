Lawnmower thief, dressed all in red, identified through Neighbors by Ring

San Angelo, TX — A San Angelo man who had been arrested for outstanding warrants has been identified in the theft of a lawnmower thanks to San Angelo Police Department’s partnership with Neighbors by Ring, according to a press release.

Jimmy Garcia was arrested on the morning of July, 16, 2019, when San Angelo Police Officer, D. Martin, saw him, dressed all in red, pushing a lawnmower across the 1300 block of Knickerbocker Road. Garcia was charged with possession of a controlled substance and the lawnmower was “tagged into evidence,” according to the press release.

Days later, Patrol Sergeant M. Medley noticed a video titled “Man in all red stole lawn mower from carport,” while he was monitoring the Ring Neighbors Portal. Sgt. Medley and Officer Martin confirmed that Garcia was the man in the uploaded video and referred the theft to SAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

A warrant for Garcia’s arrest was obtained after a follow-up investigation was completed. Garcia, who was still in custody, was charged with burglary of a building.