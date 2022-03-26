CROCKETT COUNTY, Texas – Border Patrol, Crockett County Sheriff’s Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers are looking for “roughly 30 individuals” who bailed out of vehicles following two pursuits by local law enforcement early Saturday morning, March 26, 2022, according to a release from the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, Border Patrol advised the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office of two vehicles approaching from County Road 1973 onto Highway 163 north with individuals being smuggled into the country.

During one of the pursuits, Border Patrol stopped a vehicle a mile down County Road 1973 and detained one of the individuals. Border Patrol noted there was some damage to a fence during the pursuit.

In the second pursuit, Border Patrol and Texas DPS Trooper pursued a vehicle on Highway 163. During the pursuit, the vehicle drove off into the brush causing law enforcement to lose sight of the vehicle. The vehicle would later be found abandoned with no keys.

Border Patrol, Crockett County Sheriff’s Deputies and Texas DPS Troopers say roughly 30 individuals bailed out of the vehicles and are in the brush from these two pursuits.

If you see any suspicious activity or persons in you area, contact the Crockett County Sheriff Department at (325) 392-2661.

Courtesy: Crockett County Sheriff’s Office