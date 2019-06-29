Law enforcement and military veteran announces bid for Sheriff

The San Angelo Police Department held a retirement ceremony June 28, 2019 for two officers who have served their community well. Following that retirement ceremony, one of the honorees surprised family and friends with a special announcement.

Cathy Delaughter, an Air Force veteran who has worked in law enforcement for thirty years, held a meeting of friends and community members to announce that she is in fact running for the Sheriff position of Irion County.

Irion County and the broader community hold a special place for Delaughter, who said “one thing that I’ve been looking at is kind of a forum where I can bring the people of Irion County, get together with them, and have a town meeting per se; every and then where the people will be able to come and bring me their concerns and their problems. Things that I feel that I could work on for them.”

Delaughter actually began her law enforcement career as a dispatcher with that very same Sheriff’s office. Delaughter believes her experience working for SAPD, with over 3,000 hours of training, has prepared her for the role of Sheriff. According to Delaughter, she’s counting on relationships she’s built over her career between herself and various state and local departments to bring better resources bear on the needs of the county.

Delaughter also said her platform will also focus on anti-drug programs and training of department staff on new tools and technology to better serve their community. Towards the end of Summer 2019 she will begin campaigning for the November 2019 election.

We will bring you updates to this story as they develop.