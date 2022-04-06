SANANGELO, Texas – Angelo State university’s regional office of the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health (LWBIWH) will be hosting its annual “Presents” fundraising luncheon on Thursday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck will be a keynote speaker for the luncheon, she is an Emmy Award-winning TV personality and a long-time co-host of “The View” on ABC. This fundraiser is in support of its Mammogram Program and Educational Outreach Programming.

Tickets for the event are $100 each and will be available for purchase by calling the LWBIWH at 325-486-6478. Tickets must be purchased before the deadline on April 15.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck began her career in TV as a contestant on the second season of the “Survivor” reality show, where she placed fourth. Competing alongside her was Christoval native Colby Donaldson. Following this she co-hosted the ABC daytime talk show, “The View,” for 10 years. Her and her co-hosts were all awarded a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Host. She has also made an appearance on “Fox and Friends.” as a co-host.

More recently in 2019, Hasselbeck published her book, “Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom,” which can be found on Amazon. She is married to former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck who currently works for ESPN as an analyst and together they reside in Nashville with there three children. She is an avid supporter of breast cancer awareness initiatives and an advocate for Celiac Disease education, a disease she herself lives with.

The LWBIWH Mammogram Program provides preventative breast-health service, which are free of cost to residents in the Conch Valley and surrounding counties who qualify. The Educational Outreach Programming hosts events like “Girl Power,” which educates young girls 4th-7th about self-esteem, mental health, and the importance of women’s health education for the future. Another popular event includes the “Girls Night Out” event at ASU, which provides college women with information on campus resources in regards to personal safety, self-defense, mental health, and much more.

For more information on the luncheon, contact Caroline Drain, LWBIWH community event coordinator, at 325-486-6478 or caroline.drain@angelo.edu.