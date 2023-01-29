SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Saturday, Jan. 29 Angelo State University in partnership with the Laura Bush Institute for Women’s Health hosted an event titled ‘Girl Power: Just Roll with It’.

At the McNease Convention Center, the event hosted young girls grades 3rd-5th and their mothers.

“It’s teaching them how to navigate through these stages, and how to become a good friend and love themselves while also learning to love others,” said Katie Olive, a graduate student working with the Laura Bush Institute.

The event included dynamic guest speakers including Julie Schniers, author Amy Weatherly and Miss Texas Pageant candidate Landry Champlin.