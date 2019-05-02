Laundry Love for those in need

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The homeless community of San Angelo were given a special treat Tuesday evening.

Somebody's Rusty, is a ministry based out of the First United Methodist Church and they hosted Laundry Love.

“Laundry love is just an outreach of meeting people's physical needs and spiritual needs; helping someone have a shower and get their laundry washed and folded and treated with respect,” said Scott Bradford, who is the Senior Pastor of First United Methodist Church.

In addition to free washers, dryers and detergent -- there was also dinner, medical aid and 100 blessing bags filled with goodies, from multiple community donors.

“We have 75 pairs of shoes, male and female, that were all donated by Central High School and are being given out today with pairs of socks," claimed Kaitlin Harris, who is a student member of the Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy.

“The students in the Leader Academy selected this organization to support, which I feel is really meaningful. They wanted to reach out to the community and give back and it's been really fulfilling to help them make that happen,” explained Kelly Wilson, who is a Sponsor for the Central High School’s Chick-Fil-A Leader Academy.

Not only was this event meaningful to volunteers who fundraised it, but it also hits home for the founders of Somebody's Rusty ministry.

“Rusty is a real person. He's diseased now but Candace and her son were driving one day, and they saw a homeless man. Her son, Hunter, said 'There's somebody's Rusty,' and that's how this ministry got born. Because every homeless person is somebody's Rusty," stated Scott Bradford.