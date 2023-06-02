SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) —The very first Pawsapalooza adoption party is scheduled for tomorrow, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the San Angelo dog park on Milbrook.

Almost two dozen vendors will be there for the largest community adoption event ever sponsored featuring shelter dogs.

The dog park location will allow people who foster animals, free of charge, to see the dogs at play.

Andraya Derusso with Concho Valley P.A.W.S said, “We always say it is important to know that this dog is not going in perfectly and know exactly what you want it to do. You need to work with the dog because you never know what they’ve gone through and they always seem to come out great if you just take the time and love.”

The free adoptions will include spaying or neutering and vaccinations along with collars and ID tags.