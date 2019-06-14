Lakeview and Central welcome new band directors

Both Central and Lakeview will start the upcoming school year with new band directors. Both have years of experience teaching music and directing high school band programs and both have helped their students to win multiple UIL contests and awards.

Jason Jones, Central High School

Central High School is pleased to announce the new Central High School Band Director, Mr. Jason Jones. Mr. Jones comes to San Angelo from Burnet ISD where he was the Director of Bands at Burnet High School. Prior to teaching in Burnet, Mr. Jones was the Director of Bands at Early High School and Panhandle High School. While at Burnet HS, Mr. Jones’s bands won UIL Sweepstakes Awards (Superior ratings in marching, concert, and sight reading) in consecutive contests from 2015 to 2019. They were UIL State Marching Band Contest Qualifiers in 2014 and 2018. In 2014, 2016, and 2018 they were UIL Area Marching Band Contest Qualifiers and Finalists. Mr. Jones also led successful band programs at Panhandle and Early High Schools with consecutive Sweepstakes Awards and impressive Marching Band Contest results. Mr. Jones is originally from Pampa, Texas. He graduated from Pampa High School in 1995. Mr. Jones attended Angelo State University for two years before transferring to Howard Payne University. Mr. Jones graduated from Howard Payne University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1999. Mr. Jones and his wife Amber have three children. Emileigh will attend Central Freshman Campus, Adyson will attend 7th grade at Glenn Middle School, and Ian will attend 5th grade at Belaire Elementary School. Mrs. Amber Jones will serve as the music teacher at Belaire Elementary School. “I am so excited to become a part of the SAISD family and continue the success of the Central High School Band!” Mr. Jones reports. “I can’t wait to get started in August and meet all these awesome students!”

Joshua Bailey, Lakeview High School

Lake View High School is pleased to announce the new Lake View High School Band Director, Mr. Joshua Bailey. Mr. Bailey comes to San Angelo ISD from Jim Ned Consolidated ISD where he served as band director at Tuscola High School from 2017-2019. The Tuscola HS band advanced to the UIL Area Marching Band Contest in 2018 and scored superior ratings in marching, concert, and sight reading in 2018 and 2019 under the leadership of Mr. Bailey. Thirty-four of Mr. Bailey’s students advanced to the 2019 UIL Texas State Solo-Ensemble contest; three students won All-State awards. Before joining the staff at Tuscola, Mr. Bailey taught Pre-K through 12th grade music and band in Rotan ISD. While leading Rotan’s music and band programs, the high school band won its first sweepstakes award in over ten years. The Rotan band attended the UIL Texas State Marching Band contest for the first time in its history in 2015. The band and Mr. Bailey were featured in Texas Monthly magazine in 2016. Mr. Bailey is from Tuscola and attended Jim Ned schools from Kindergarten through 12th grade. In 2010 and 2011 Mr. Bailey marched with Madison Scouts Drum & Bugle Corps, based in Madison, Wisconsin. Madison Scouts’ mission is to provide programs for youth in music and performance training through a positive environment that emphasizes character and social development, leadership, self-discipline, and the pursuit of excellence. Mr. Bailey received a Bachelor’s degree in Music Education from the University of Texas-Arlington in May 2014.

