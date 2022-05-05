SAN ANGELO, Texas — Today May 5. 2022, Whataburger, San Angelo ISD, and Lake View High School proudly announced their choice for WHATAteacher as LVHS Chemistry teacher Rachal Brewster.

Brewster has gone above and beyond to make a difference for her students and was recognized this morning by Whataburger representative Sarah Marston. Area and local store leaders and team members surprised Ms. Brewster with the award and a

$1,000 teacher grant where she was joined by her fellow staff

members and students.

“Whataburger is proud to help celebrate teachers who are key to our children’s success, keeping them on the path to bright futures right here in San Angelo, Texas,” said Whataburger Area Manager for San Angelo and Brownwood David Boney.

Ms. brewster teaches Chemistry, including Pre-AP, Honors and dual-credit courses. She leads the LVHS Science UIL team, and coaches shot put and discus. She is also recognized as an excellent collaborator and leader in her field who has consistently sought out innovative ways to engage students and help them to flourish and learn during the early stages of the pandemic.

“Ms. Brewster puts her entire heart into supporting her students’ success, both in her chemistry classroom and on the track field,” said LVHS Principal Zach Ramirez. “With her commitment, she models the motivation required to achieve success at the highest level, and her students trust her with their athletic and life goals because of the passion she has for making a difference in her students’ lives.”

Principal Ramirez credits Ms. Brewster with inspiring students to overcome obstacles such as poverty to earn chemistry college hours while in high school, noting that she “tirelessly commits” and “allows our students opportunities to prepare themselves for a better future.”

“I am humbled by this morning and extremely grateful to Whataburger for the award because it will help us in the Chemistry department to continue to add probe ware for data

collection for the student’s benefit while conducting labs,” said Ms. Brewster. “Also, thank you to Whataburger for brightening our day with all the joy they brought. I am beyond

blessed by my coworkers. I love working here at Lake View with my colleagues who bring positive energy every day and support one another through all types of obstacles.”

Ms brewster also shared that one of her biggest inspirations and role models were her own father saying, “[he] has provided me with so much support to become the teacher and coach that I am. Teaching is joyous because of the students that come in each day looking forward to learning, especially in labs. I am blessed by the support system I have here and thankful every day for my family and friends who enrich my life.”

Whataburger has been supporting educators across our community for teacher appreciation week in support of SAISD

Difference Maker Day this Friday, May 6, 2022. This event is for SAISD teachers in our community to enjoy a free breakfast item (Taquito, breakfast on a bun, or original honey butter chicken biscuit) from 5 A.M. to 9 A.M each day this week.

Congratulations to Ms. Brewster, our LVHS WHATAteacher, and thank you for all you do to positively impact the lives of our students. Our people truly make a difference.

J

Join in on celebrating all SAISD Difference Makers for the first-ever “SAISD Difference Maker Day” in the city of San Angelo this Friday, May 6, 2022.

To stay up-to-date on San Angelo ISD, please visit the SAISD website at www.saisd.org and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.