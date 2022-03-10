UPDATE: 12:25pm

San Angelo ISD has now received an all clear from the San Angelo Police Department and San Angelo Fire Department who determined there was no threat to the Lake View High School campus.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Lake View High School students and staff were evacuated from the campus after school administrators were made aware of a bomb threat this morning, Thursday, March 10, 2022.

SAISD says students and staff are safe and have been rerouted to Lincoln Middle School. The school district asks that parents and guardians refrain from going to Lake View High School.

SAISD says leaders from the school district immediately began an investigation in conjunction with the San Angelo Police Department and San Angelo Fire Department. This investigation is currently ongoing.

Students were dismissed for the day at 9:45 a.m. due to the investigation and what SAISD says is “a continued abundance of caution.”

Officers with the San Angelo Police Department assisted in the evacuation and set up a perimeter around the school to assist with the investigation being conducted by the San Angelo Fire Department. Police say they are working with SAISD and SAFD to ensure the scene is clear and secure. They will remain at the school until the investigation is completed.

No suspect has yet been identified by police. SAISD says they take all matters of safety seriously and they encourage members of the community, including students, to report any concerns to staff. The district says they will ensure anyone who reports a concern will remain anonymous.

