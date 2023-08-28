SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Most city offices will be closed on September 4 for Labor Day. Here is what you need to know.

Garbage pickup will continue as usual, but the landfill will be closed on Saturday, September 2. The landfill will be open on Labor Day, Monday, September 4.

City office closures

Animal Shelter

City Hall and the Community Development building

City Hall Annex

Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices

Municipal Court

Parks and Recreation offices

San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department

Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers

Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) office

City offices will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, September 5.

Municipal Pool

Labor Day will be the last day the Municipal Pool will be open to the public this year. Public swimming will be from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday-Monday of Labor Day weekend. Admission is $5 for ages 3-64, free for children 2 and younger, and $3 for 65 and older.

Lake Nasworthy parks

Day passes to Middle Concho and Spring Creek parks at Lake Nasworthy are available at their entry gates for $3 per vehicle for city residents and $6 per vehicle for non-residents. Camping permits cost $6 per campsite per night for city residents and $12 for non-residents. Permits can be bought at the entry gates and at Spring Creek Marina. Bills larger than $20 will not be accepted at the lake gates.

Fort Concho

Fort Concho, including the Barracks 1 Visitor Center, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for self-guided tours. Admission rates to see the exhibit buildings are $3 for adults, $2 for seniors and military, $1.50 for children ages 7-17 and free for kids 6 and younger.