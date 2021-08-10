La Esperanza, Sunset Mall partner for annual backpack giveaway August 14, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Saturday, August 14, 2021, Sunset Mall and La Esperanza Clinic are celebrating National Health Center Week.

“The national campaign raises awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s Health Centers,” the partnering entities said in a statement.

The Back to School Celebration will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a backpack and school supply giveaway. La Esperanza Clinic, Inc. will provide free backpacks to the first 300 kids in grades K-5.

Participants will line up outside of Sunset Mall at the north entrance off of Sunset Drive. Children must be present to receive a backpack and supplies. Groups of 50 at a time will be lead inside the mall to visit with the other local non-profit organizations and businesses who will help fill backpacks some school supplies.

This will be the eighth year La Esperanza Clinic, Inc. has partnered with Sunset Mall.

More information about the event from Sunset Mall:

The Concho Valley County Medical Society will also have free bike helmets while supplies last. Sunset Mall will have a prize wheel with the chance to win school supplies, gift cards and other prizes. The event is from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. (available only while supplies last.)

Families are asked to first go to the Sunset Mall North Entrance facing Sunset Drive. Children in grades K-5 must be present to receive the backpack. They will then be directed through Sunset Mall for the remaining portion of this event. Sponsors include Sunset Mall, La Esperanza Clinic, Inc., Amerigroup, Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, Chick-fil-A and 2-1-1 Texas.

For more information about this event and others, visit www.sunsetmall.com or call 325-949-1947. For more information about National Health Center Week, visit www.healthcenterweek.org. For questions about the backpack giveaway, contact Norma Lee at La Esperanza Clinic, Inc 325- 949-7974.