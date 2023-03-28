SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — All four defendants accused in the 2019 murder of San Angelo resident Kristian Rose have been sentenced.

Updated information about each of the defendants involved in the murder was released by the 119th District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday. Those defendants are Brian Garcia, Jacob Martinez, Alexis Jackson and Joshua Jaquez.

According to the release, Garcia pleaded guilty and received the longest term of the four individuals. He was sentenced to 50 years on February 14, 2022. Martinez pleaded guilty and received 35 years on June 2, 2022. Jackson entered a guilty plea on December 8, 2022 and was sentenced to 35 years in exchange for her cooperation in the case.

Jaquez was the last one to be sentenced as he reached a plea agreement with the state and pleaded guilty on March 23, 2023. He was sentenced to 25 years in exchange for testimony in the trials of his codefendants.

“Although no amount of time served in the penitentiary by the defendants in this case will bring Kristian Rose back to his family and friends, I am hopeful that the final resolution of these cases provides those who cared about Kristian with a sense of closure and justice,” said District Attorney John Best in a statement in the release.

According to court documents, on April 2, 2019, the San Angelo Police Department responded to the 600 block of East 39th St. regarding a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers found Kristian Rose suffering from a gunshot wound, he would succumb to his injuries shortly thereafter.

Police spoke with Rose’s mother who told authorities that she had heard a gunshot and saw two males dressed in black and wearing facemasks attacking her son. According to Ms. Rose, one of the males had threatened to shoot her if she did not “back off.” At the same time, she said the other male used a device to shock Kristian while he was on the ground screaming for help. The two males fled the scene in a vehicle as Ms. Rose called 911.

According to previous reports from Concho Valley Homepage, an autopsy confirmed that Rose died of a gunshot wound to the torso.

After extensive investigation, it was determined by SAPD that the two males Ms. Rose encountered were Brian Garcia and Jacob Martinez. It was later determined that Alexis Jackson and Joshua Jaquez accompanied Garcia and Martinez in a black sedan parked near Rose’s apartment. According to police, Jaquez was the driver. The group targeted Rose because Jackson was angry that Rose had allegedly threatened her with a pistol on the previous day.