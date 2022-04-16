SAN ANGELO, Texas – Kona Ice will be giving away free shaved ice at Walmart on Tax Day to help the community “Chill Out”. This tropical-themed truck will be parked at 5501 Sherwood Way in San Angelo from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kona Ice said in a release that they trying to help relieve taxpayers of stress and hopes to bring a smile to their faces during this day nationwide. This refreshing treat will ensure that there is no taxation without relaxation.

Kona Ice was founded by Tony Lamb in 2007. Since the start, the one-of-a-kind snow cone vehicle gave back to the communities it served. Kona Ice has now grown to 1400 mobile units across 49 states. The company has given more than $100 million back to community schools, teams, and organizations.