SAN ANGELO, Texas — Christmas is just around the corner and many families across San Angelo need help getting gifts underneath the tree for their kids.

This year, KLST-TV is teaming up with multiple businesses across San Angelo to collect and donate toys to a local organization to help make a child’s Christmas.

Boxes wrapped like Christmas presents will be at the KLST-TV news station on Armstrong and Concho Valley Homepage Burea in Sunset Mall. Boxes will also be out at the All American Chevrolet, All American Autoplex, Dry Clean Super Center, Concho Valley ER, Trend Furniture and Kwik Kar Lube and Wash beginning Nov. 28.

These toy boxes will be open to donations until Dec. 11.