SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Shannon Stemi Program manager Courtney Dippo joined KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue to talk about an award that Shannon received for their cardiac

American College of Cardiology, a medical society, awarded Shannon Medical Center with a Platinum award for their performance in chest pain and cardiac care. This award is the highest a hospital can receive.

“That makes us only one out of 260, roughly, hospitals in the country so it is a very prestigious award,” she said. “It’s highly sought after.”

Dippo explained that the college looks for the quality of care over a two-year period such as testing performed on a patient and the care they received during their time with Shannon.