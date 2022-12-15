(KLST) San Angelo Police Department Officer Richard Espinoza sat down with KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue to talk about how people can keep the Christmas presents they buy this year safe from vehicle burglars.

Officer Espinoza shared that the best thing to do when it comes to keeping robbers out of your vehicle that is filled with presents is to make sure it is locked and your windows are secure. If you are not able to take the items with you, whether it is a Christmas present or a firearm, he shares that the next best thing to do is hide the items as best as possible in your vehicle. Espinoza further explains that this can be done by putting them under the seats or a blanket or placing them in the trunk.

“If they can actually see what’s inside of the vehicle and say, ‘Hey, that’s valuable, I’d like to take that,’ they’re going to take advantage of that, whether it be trying to unlock the door or actually breaking the window to gain access to those items,” Espinoza said.

Espinoza shares that people should always be aware of their surroundings no matter the time of day.

“If you feel that there’s a possibility that somebody might be outside or following you get in contact with the actual retail employee to follow you out or have a manager assists you with going out to vehicle safety numbers is a big thing as well too,” he said. “But definitely make sure your vehicle is parked where it needs to be as far as light wise. And you know if something feels off, definitely listen to your intuition.”

