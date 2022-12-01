(KLST) KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue talked with San Angelo ISD’s Community Relations Director Molly Turk about the third annual San Angelo READS!, an event that is taking place on Dec. 7.

“During the day some of our kids will take some time in elementary school and they will do something literacy-focused extra special outside of what they would normally do in their school day,” said Turk.

Turk explains that community partners will be joining the fun, helping donate books to the kids and even reading to the students.

“The big thing is that What-A-Burger has donated a copy of “Sky Color” by Peter Reynolds to all of our third-grade students,” Turk said.

“By the time they are in third grade, if they are not reading on grade level it takes them so much longer to get up with their peers,” said Turk.

From 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a free event in the Angelo Stadium parking lot for the public to enjoy. Turk shares that there is plenty of fun from free books, fun activities and even pictures with Santa Clause and the Grinch.

Turk says that this event will be set up in a Trunk-Or-Treat style so that kids can go from trunk to trunk to participate in activities.

For more information on the events happening on Dec. 7, visit the San Angelo ISD website.