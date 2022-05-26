SAN SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – San Angelo ISD’s Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff talked with KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue during the 5 p.m. news on May 26th, 2022.

Dr. Dethloff shared his thoughts on the incident in Uvalde.

“It truly just rips your soul apart and it’s completely senseless,” Dr. Dethloff shared. “For me, a superintendent of schools, ultimately, Carolyn, it’s my responsibility to make sure that our facilities are safe and comfortable. And at the same time, our classrooms and schools should be really spaces of learning in the hope and celebration.”

Following the Uvalde event, Dr. Dethloff shared the San Angelo Police Department, ASU Police Department, Goodfellow Airforce Base and the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office were in contact within minutes and have been over the past 48 hours.

“Immediately we were on the phone multiple times that have been the last 48 hours, probably 10 minutes after the incident that we found out about it,” Dr. Detholff shared.

“They have all volunteered, you know, military personnel from Goodfellow chief Carter, G Fincher have sent just an incredible amount of detectives in unmarked vehicles, some in plain clothes, for extra security of cabinetry and all of our campus. All of our campuses have been covered,” he continued.

“They have a list of our campus in the bureau events and celebrations and so they’ve just had a great force there,” Dr. Detholff explained. “Because it makes us all feel better.”

Although times have been tough, many seniors are gearing up for graduation on May 28th.

This year both Central and Lake View have fraternal twins graduating as valedictorian and salutatorian.

“They’re just, they’re smart and they’re kind and they’re just great ambassadors for our school district,” he shared about the Barker and Williams girls.

Carolyn and Dr. Detholff also talked about the Summer Meal Program at Bradford and Goliad.

“The Summer Meal Program which gets underway really quickly for anybody 18 and under free. And it’s breakfast lunch and said Bradford and Goliad this summer so it starts in June,” Dr. Dethloff explained.