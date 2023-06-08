SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Several programs will be taking place at San Angelo ISD this summer including the search for a new Superintendent.

Dr. Carl Dethloff announced his retirement in December, so the school board will start a thorough search Sun Cha with SAISD community relations shared.

Multiple activities for students to continue learning are available on the SAISD website such as amplified learning through Clever and Khan Academy.

“It is very important to keep your mind and body active,” she said.

Along with summer activities, the Tom Green County Library has partnered with SAISD to allow students to get free access to ebooks and audiobooks through.

Free summer meal programs will be for ages zero to 18 will be available at various campuses across San Angelo. Locations include:

Crocket Elementary School from June 5 through June 30 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Bradford Elementary School from June 5 through June 30 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Northside Boys and Girls Club from June 5 through July 7 Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Southside Boys and Girls Club from June 5 through July 7 Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



More information regarding the 2023 Free Summer Meals program can be found on the San Angelo ISD website.