SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff sat down with KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue to talk about reading, a new policy that will take place and summer meal programs on June 1.

SAISD will be offering a free summer meal program beginning June 5.

“June 5 through July 7, any student zero to 18 years of age can go to our campuses,” Dr. Dethloff said. “We have a select number of campuses kind of geographically situated across our city that provides these meals.”

“We always say ‘If you are hungry, come’.”

Locations include:

Crocket Elementary School from June 5 through June 30 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Bradford Elementary School from June 5 through June 30 Breakfast: 7:15 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Northside Boys and Girls Club from June 5 through July 7 Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Southside Boys and Girls Club from June 5 through July 7 Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



More information regarding the 2023 Free Summer Meals program can be found on the San Angelo ISD website.

