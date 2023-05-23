SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Jamie Harden and Amy Coats joined Carolyn McEnrue for KLST News to talk about the upcoming Safe Kids San Angelo event.

On Thursday, June 1 from 4:30 pm. to 6:30 p.m. at the Goodfellow Recreation Camp, parents can learn many safety and injury prevention techniques along with getting a free fitted lifejacket for their child. The number of lifejackets is limited and made for children up to 90 pounds.

“We see a lot of people at these events so we encourage parents, children have to be present for free life jackets, fitted,” shared Jamie Harden with Safe Kids San Angelo.

Along with receiving a life jacket, multiple organizations will be set up to help with injury prevention including Stop the Bleed, drowning prevention and hand-only CPR with Shannon Medical Center cardiac coordinator.

“I love this event because it encompasses so much injury prevention that’s needed in the Concho Valley,” said Amy Coats with Shannon Medical Center trauma services.