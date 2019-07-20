KLST PM Forecast: Friday, July 19th, 2019

Clear skies and breezy tonight with overnight lows falling to 74-76 degrees. For tomorrow, it will be bright and sunny with minimal cloud cover and temperatures will soar back to 100-102 degrees. Winds will be strong out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 30 mph. If you are going to be outdoors use heat safety precautions to avoid heat related illnesses.

Congratulations to Sinda Hinojos from San Angelo for being this weeks “Winning with the Weather” winner. We will have someone contact you on Monday on how to receive your prize.

Like and Follow on Social Media

Facebook: @noelrehmweather

Twitter: @noelrehm

Instagram: @noelrehmweather