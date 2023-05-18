SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff joined KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue on May 18 to talk about a school board member who has stepped down after 18 years, upcoming early releases and graduation.

Max Parker, who served as an elected member of the SAISD school board stepped down after serving for 18 and a half years according to Dethloff. “I refer to him as the great connector,” he shared.

“He has utilized that to help the kids and community of San Angelo,” Dethloff said.

Dethloff also spoke about the busy schedule the district has next week. Early releases will begin for the high school on Thursday, May 25. Other schools in the district will have an early release on Friday, May 26.

Both Central High School and Lake View High School will celebrate their seniors with graduation on Saturday, May 27. Central will hold its graduation ceremony at the Junell Center at Angelo State University at 9 a.m. Tickets are limited.

Lake View will begin its graduation at the Foster Communication Coliseum at 11:30 a.m. Both graduations can be live-streamed from the SAISD website.