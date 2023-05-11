SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff sat down with Carolyn McEnrue during KLST News at 5 to discuss student enrollment, state championships and other things happening within the school district.

Dr. Dethloff shared that SAISD tries to get an accurate measurement of how many students are enrolled within the schools. This further helps the district with teacher staffing such as how many math teachers are needed at a high school or the number of second-grade teachers at an elementary school.

“To help us with enrollment we kind of need enrollment verification so we ask all of our parents to go to SAISD.org and if you are a current student just look at that verification enrollment form,” he said.

New students can click on the new student enrollment button.

Dr. Dethloff and McEnrue also talked about the state championships that students have brought back. The Central High School girls gymnastic team brought home its fourth state championship in a row, making it the twelfth in the program’s history. The color guard percussion also brought home a state championship.



