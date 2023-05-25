SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Molly Johnson Turk sat down with KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue to talk about SAISD’s Capturing Kids’ Heart, early release for summer and upcoming graduation.

Turk shared that campuses across SAISD will continue using the Capturing Kids’ Hearts program in the 2023-2024 school year.

“The goal of the group is to help build cultures in school so we understand that students who are interracially connected in their campus they’re more eager to learn,” Turk said.

Through this program, students are given accountability to build a culture with each other. This is done by presenting the students with a social contract at the beginning of the year. Throughout the year, students learn things such as how to respect and treat others.

Along with the continued program, SAISD is celebrating its seniors with graduating on Saturday, May 27. Central High School graduation will be held at the Junnel Center on the Angelo State University campus at 9 a.m. This event is ticketed. Graduation for Lake View High School will be held a t11:30 a.m. in the Foster Communications Coliseum.