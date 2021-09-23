KLST/KSAN unveils “Breaking N-ewes”

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A new sheep statue was unveiled today by Downtown San Angelo in front of the KLST/KSAN studio.

It’s part of the Downtown San Angelo organization’s “Sheeptacular Art Project.”

Local businesses, and others have sheep painted with designs to reflect the business or location’s history.

The Fiberglass Ewe now on display in front of the KLST/KSAN studio is aptly named “Breaking Newes.”

“This sheep, it takes you through the history of our media and how television has changed over the years. You can see shows that were household names back in the 50s like ‘I Love Lucy’ and as recently as Saturday Night Live for the NBC side, as well and some iconic faces that you see here, like Pat Attebery. We’re proud of the sheep and we’re looking forward to keeping our ‘Breaking Newes’ for a long time.

KLST, now owned by Nexstar Broadcasting, was the first television station in San Angelo, signing on in June of 1953 under the call letters KTXL. In 1957, the call letters changed to KCTV, and has been KLST since 1983.

KSAN, now owned by Mission Broadcasting and operates through shared service agreements with Nexstar Broadcasting , signed on in February of 1962 under the call letters KACB. In October 2003, KACB was renamed KSAN.