SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) – KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue talked with the SAISD’s Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff during the 5 p.m. news on Thursday, June 29th.

Dr. Dethloff shared that SAISD offices will be closed for Independence day from July 4th through July 8th.

McEnrue and Dr. Dethloff also talked about SAISD’s Kids Eat Free program at the district’s elementary schools.

“Our summer meals go through tomorrow, July 1st at Bradford and Lonestar,” Dr. Dethloff explained. “Then we kind of flip over, as you mentioned, to Kids Eat Free. At all the elementary schools’ anybody can get a lunch anytime.”

Dr. Dethloff also shared that no ID will be needed in order to receive a lunch.

More information on the Kids Eat Free program can be found on the SAISD website.

Following summer meal programs, Dr. Dethloff explained SAISD’s Summer Book Patrol.

“Just this week I had the great opportunity to experience going to someone’s home with two sweet girls there,” said Dr. Dethloff. “We provided elementary-age free books and a little swag bag if you will of different items for them.”

“It’s a great initiative to really promote literacy in our community and just seeing the smiles on their faces when you come in with balloons and books, it’s a neat thing.”

Dr. Dethloff explained that continuing this program of reading throughout the summer helps students get to what is called a literacy set. By reading, or having heard 1,000 books, students are better prepared to enter the next grade level.

Those interested in the Summer Book Patrol program are encouraged to visit the SAISD website under the communications department to sign up.

To finish up the summer, SAISD teachers and staff will start to prepare for the next school year.