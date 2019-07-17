KLST AM Weather – Wednesday July 17, 2019

The triple digit heat continues today with heat index values near 103°. Taban Sharifi has more details on how long the heat will continue in your full weather forecast.
Heat Tips:
- Find air conditioning.
- Avoid strenuous activities.
- Watch for heat illness.
- Wear light clothing.
- Check on family members and neighbors.
- Drink plenty of fluids.
- Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.
- Never leave people or pets in a closed car.
To follow weather updates on social media:
Facebook: @TabanSharifi
Twitter: @TabanSharifi