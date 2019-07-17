KLST AM Weather – Wednesday July 17, 2019

The triple digit heat continues today with heat index values near 103°. Taban Sharifi has more details on how long the heat will continue in your full weather forecast.

Heat Tips:

  • Find air conditioning.
  • Avoid strenuous activities.
  • Watch for heat illness.
  • Wear light clothing.
  • Check on family members and neighbors.
  • Drink plenty of fluids.
  • Watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.
  • Never leave people or pets in a closed car.

