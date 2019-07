San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts will host their Family Day event on Saturday July 13th at the Art Museum located at One Love Street. This is a free event for all family members and runs from 10 am to 3 pm.

This is the first annual Family Day the will celebrate En Plein Air and will feature a guest. Tom Orsak is an En Plein Air painter and will be doing live painting demonstrations at the museum that you don't want to miss. The style of En Plein Air is the art of painting outdoors.