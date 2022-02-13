KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – The Kimble County Sheriffs have covered multiple incidents pertaining to undocumented aliens in Kimble County and the surrounding within the last 72 hours.

According to a release, the sheriffs have been working night patrols in areas where undocumented aliens have been reported trespassing by property owners. The office also shared that they have been monitoring highways through the county for any human smuggling. On February 11th, Kimble Sheriffs reported the arrest of one undocumented alien along with two more in the early morning of February 13th. All three of these arrests occurred along monitored highways.

The Kimble Sheriff’s Office shared that surrounding counties have also reported the arrest of undocumented aliens being smuggled into the United States in vehicles. On February 12th, Edwards County reported arresting six undocumented aliens while Sutton county also reported six more arrested on February 13th.