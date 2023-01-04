SUTTON COUNTY, Texas — A Kimble County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was totaled after a driver lead a pursuit into oncoming traffic on Interstate 10 on December 31.

According to a release share via social media by the KCSO, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving and equipment violation near mile marker 438. The trooper discovered that the driver of the vehicle had an active parole violation warrant. The original charge is the aggravated assault of a peace officer.

The sheriff’s office says that the driver refused to exit the vehicle when asked and drove away. Both Kimble County Sheriff deputies and DPS troopers began pursuing the vehicle, which was traveling westbound on eastbound lanes into Sutton County.

KCSO says that two PIT maneuvers were made in an attempt to stop the driver from driving on the wrong side of the interstate. Due to the actions of the driver during the second pit maneuver, a Kimble County Sheriff’s vehicle struck the guardrail of the eastbound.

Kimble County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle that was involved in a vehicle pursuit on December 31. The vehicle has substantial damage to the front and top of the vehicle as it rests on a guardrail on Interstate 10.

According to KCSO, the deputy of the vehicle received minor injuries.

Mugshot: Fabian Perez 12-31-22 courtesy of Kimble County Sheriff’s Office

KCSO says that the driver continued driving the wrong way on the highway. The pursuit ended when DPS troopers caused the suspect’s vehicle to roll into the median after a successful PIT maneuver. The driver attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody.



Fabian Perez was booked into the Kimble County Jail according to the KCSO jail roster. Perez has been additionally charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft and evading arrest or detention. Perez has a bond set at a total of $9,000.