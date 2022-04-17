KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office shared that deputies working interdiction under Operation Lonestar stopped a human smuggling attempt on Saturday, April 16th around 3 p.m.

After recieving information about a vehicle transporting people who have entered the United States illegally, Kimble County Sheriff’s deupties took action.

The vehicle was moving Northbound on U.S. Highway 377 South between the towns of Rocksprings and Junction.

Sheriff’s working under Operation Lone Star conducted a traffic stop on a Penske truck north of Telegraph. After further investigation, 11 people who had crossed into Texas illegally were found.

Ten of the 11 people were detained. One of them had fled the scene.

The driver of the truck was arrested for human smuggling.