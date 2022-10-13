KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas — One man is dead after a rollover crash in Kimble County ended with a vehicle upside-down in the South Llano River early Thursday morning.

According to a statement issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado carrying five people went off the road at a sharp turn on US Highway 377 southwest of Telegraph.

DPS says the truck overturned after leaving the roadway and eventually came to rest on its roof in the South Llano River.

One of the truck’s passengers was pronounced dead following the crash. The vehicle’s other four occupants received non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.