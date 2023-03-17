KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — One person was arrested after deputies with the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office located two ounces of methamphetamine and a small amount of alprazolam in a vehicle during a traffic stop on March 11.

According to a release from the KCSO, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling from San Angelo. During the traffic stop the driver was arrested and charged with a Class B Misdemeanor after two ounces of methamphetamine along with a smaller amount of alprazolam was located in the vehicle.

KCSO says that these substances were on their way to Junction to be sold.

The driver of the vehicle was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, in penalty group one, between four grams and 200 grams, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of fewer than 28 grams in penalty group three. In the state of Texas, the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between four and 200 grams is punishable by five to 99 years in prison along with a fine of as much as $10,000.

The sheriff’s office will remain committed to stopping narcotics from getting into the communities says KCSO.