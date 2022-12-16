KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas — The Kimble County Sheriff’s Office has been hard at work ensuring that the community is safe from crimes like human smuggling, drug arrests and pursuits.

According to a social media post made by the sheriff’s office on Dec. 15, the sheriff’s office has been flooded with multiple crimes that occurred this past week including:

Eight human smuggling incidents

Six bailouts that occurred during human smuggling events

Four drug arrests including the seizures of 40 grams of methamphetamine

Three foot pursuits

Three vehicle pursuits

Three vehicle seizures

One weapon seizure

One stolen vehicle recovery

One fugitive arrest

Along with these the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office shares that 35 individuals who had entered into the states illegally were apprehended.

The sheriff’s office reminds the community that human smuggling events are on the rise and all citizens should be cautious when lights and sirens can be seen or heard.

Kimble County Sheriff Allen Castleberry also shares that the office will answer and address all calls during this time and that the arrests that have been made by the sheriff’s office make Kimble County a safer place for its citizens.