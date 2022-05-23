SAN ANGELO, Texas — A Kimble County man has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of his father from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a statement issued by the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Mitchel Chuoke III was arrested on Friday, May 20, 2022, for murder.

Chuoke was arrested after his father’s body was found by sheriff’s deputies at the Chuoke Family Ranch near Junction with multiple gunshot wounds. He is currently in custody at the Kimble County Jail with a bond of $1 million.

